57,518ha of Malay reserve land in Johor as of last April: MB

ISKANDAR PUTRI: Malay reserve land in Johor covers a total of 557,518ha as of April this year, from 557,287ha in December last year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pix).

He said Kulai recorded the largest area, covering 75.64ha, followed by Kota Tinggi (49.354ha) and Pengerang (34.54ha).

“Since Pakatan Harapan took control of the state, the size of Malay reserve land in Johor increased by 230.24ha,“ he told the State Assembly today in response to a supplementary question from Muhamad Said Jonit (Amanah-Mahkota).

However, he did not explain what led to the increase in Malay reserve land.

Dr Sahruddin told the State Assembly that the Johor government is committed to protecting the interests of the Bumiputra and the Malays.

“Although Johor is the choice for investors, both local and foreign, the state government realises the importance to preserve Malay reserve land,” he added. — Bernama