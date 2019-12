KUANTAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in Pahang has appointed 57 business premises as mini-stockholders of controlled goods, in preparation for the flood season.

Pahang KPDNHEP enforcement head Mohd Suffian Mohd Abass said the business premises comprising petrol stations, wholesalers and retailers, allowed to hold up to 25% of each controlled item.

“All the premises involved are in safe zones, where there is less risk of flooding and will supply basic necessities such as cooking oil, sugar and flour to the areas affected by floods.

“To ensure an adequate supply of the controlled items, we will conduct weekly checks on the premises involved,“ he told reporters after launching the state-level ‘Ops Catut 6.0’ at a supermarket here today.

Mohd Suffian said 19 of the premises were located in the district of Kuantan, 14 in Jerantut, eight each in Temerloh and Raub, and four in each of Rompin and Bera. — Bernama