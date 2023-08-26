57-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting male food delivery rider

IPOH: A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a male food delivery rider who was delivering food to a house in Sungkai, Tapah, on Thursday.

Tapah District Police Chief, Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said the 34-year-old victim filed a police report claiming the suspect molested him by holding his private parts and kissing his cheek in the incident at 9.30pm.

“The suspect was arrested at 10.30pm, the same day. After the investigation was carried out, the suspect was released on police bail yesterday at 1 am,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Naim said the case is being investigated under the Penal Code and that an offender is liable to be jailed up to 10 years or fined or whipped or any two of the punishments, if convicted. - Bernama