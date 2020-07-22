57-year-old man nabbed for alleged rape step-granddaughter

PETALING JAYA: A 57-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 11-year-old step-granddaughter since she was eight here.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that the victim who is the fourth child of six siblings had gone to live with her grandmother and the suspect after her parents divorced.

On Monday, the girl confided in her mother that she had been raped thrice between 2016 and 2019 by her step-grandfather.

Nik Ezanee said the girl’s mother lodged a police report on the sexual assault on her daughter at 1pm on Tuesday and the suspect was arrested four hours later at a house in Damansara Perdana.

He said a seven-day remand order was obtained against the suspect who is being investigated for incest.

In a separate case, Nik Ezanee said police received a large number of reports since early this month from victims of an investment scheme that was promoted in the social media.

He said the scheme called the Protoprime Venture had offered returns for investments over a specified period.

“All communications and transactions were done via a group account in Whatsapp and the victims who are aged between 18 and 35 claim they are yet to receive the promised returns. To date, there are about 100 people who have invested in it. We urge the public to not be scammed by such high returns in a short period as claimed by this syndicate.” he said.