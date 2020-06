PETALING JAYA: Police have opened a total of 572 Investigation Papers (IP) on face mask scams which has amounted to RM 5.5 mil in losses.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in his daily National Security Council (NSC) daily press conference said the IPs were opened between March 18 and June 5.

He said the scams were conducted via social media and instant messengers such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

“The state with the highest number of IP (on face mask scam) is Selangor with 122, followed by 68 IPs in both Johor and Penang.

“Based on the number of IPs , Police have arrested 181 individuals and another 53 people have been charged in court,“ he said today.

Ismail Sabri urged the public to remain vigilant and not fall prey to such scams especially online.

“Avoid any form of purchasing from suspicious sites. Go through the seller’s review before making any purchase.

“Do not fall prey for face mask that are selling for cheap. Face masks are easily obtained now at stores including pharmacies,“ he added.