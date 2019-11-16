575,292 Bangladeshis holding temporary employment visit passes

PUTRAJAYA: About 575,292 Bangladeshi workers are holding Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS) in the country as of Oct 31 this year, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said.

In addition, there were 4,908 Bangladeshis holding passes under the expatriates category, he said in a statement yesterday in response to reports of Bangladeshis not returning home due to debts.

“For foreigners who do not return to their home country after the expiry of their valid permit and overstaying in the country, they can be prosecuted under Section 15 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for staying in Malaysia after their pass or permit has expired or was cancelled,” Khairul Dzaimee said.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, 29,251 Bangladeshis have been arrested and charged with various immigration offences since January 2017 to date. — Bernama