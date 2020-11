PETALING JAYA: A total of 577 individuals were nabbed by police for breaking recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations yesterday, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today.

“The arrests were a result of the police’s task force which involved 2,737 squads and 13,387 members which made 63,722 inspections with regards to standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said.

Of those arrested, 522 were issued compounds and 55 were remanded for further investigations.

“The offences included failure to observe physical distancing (215), pub and nightclub activities (116), failure to wear masks (113), failure to provide equipment for the recording of personal details (71), crossing district lines without authorisation (53), and others (nine)”, he added.

Ismail Sabri added that security personnel under Ops Benteng arrested 49 undocumented migrants and two suspected smugglers as well as seizing four land vehicles.

A total of 278 roadblocks were also set up nationwide.