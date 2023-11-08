5,776 police personnel deployed to ensure smooth Penang state polls

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have assured that voting for tomorrow's state elections will run smoothly.

Penang contingent police headquarters media spokesman for the state polls, SAC W.Pusphanathan said a total of 5,776 officers and police personnel have been deployed to ensure safety of the public at 334 polling stations in the state.

“Voters are asked to plan their journey to the polls so as not to get trapped in traffic congestion. We are well-prepared and ready to face the state polls,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said 1,649 permits were approved by the district police chiefs during the entire election campaign period as of Aug 11.

Pusphanathan who is also the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head said police have received 40 reports related to election matters and have opened 18 investigation papers while one police inquiry has been carried out from July 28 to Aug 11. -Bernama