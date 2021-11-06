58 Covid-19 self-test kits get conditional approval — MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today released the latest list of 58 Covid-19 self-test kits that have been given conditional approval by the Medical Devices Authority (MDA).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the test kits were only available at community pharmacies and health facilities as well as premises registered with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

“The public is advised to purchase the test kists at the said facilities only,“ he said on his official Facebook page today.

The public can refer to the complete test kit list on the MDA’s official portal via https://portal.mda.gov.my or the MDA’s Facebook and Instagram pages. — Bernama