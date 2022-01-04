58 more Omicron variant cases detected, four in Kedah - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 58 new COVID-19 Omicron variant cases have been confirmed, with 54 of them being imported cases and four local transmissions, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said that as a result of the whole genome sequencing (WGS) conducted by the Institute for Medical Research (IMR), the four local transmission cases were reported in Kedah and they are believed to have been infected by an umrah pilgrim who tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of Omicron.

“All four cases are close contacts of the COVID-19 Omicron variant case, who returned from performing the umrah in Saudi Arabia on Dec 12, before testing positive on Dec 24.

“Exposure to the case occurred on Dec 13 and all of them began showing category two symptoms on Dec 17. All of them were treated for 14 days at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani, Kedah,” he said in a statement today.

On the imported infections, Khairy said 39 of the 54 cases were from Saudi Arabia; seven from the United Arab Emirates (UAE); the United Kingdom (four); Nigeria (two); and one case each from Kazakhstan and France.

Khairy said that with the latest results, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases detected for the Omicron variant in the country stood at 122, of which 117 were imported infections and the rest local transmissions.

“Of the total number of Omicron variant cases reported, 71 of the cases were umrah pilgrims,” he added.

He also said that the PCR Genotyping Assay test conducted by IMR on 1,774 COVID-19 cases among travellers arriving in the country for the period from Dec 1-31 found that 1,220 samples showed a presumptive Omicron variant.

“Of the 1,220 presumptive Omicron variant, 928 involved samples of travellers who arrived from Saudi Arabia,” he said.

As such, he reminded individuals ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at home to continue complying with the instructions, remain in separate rooms and not meet with other family members or individuals.

“Failure to comply with these instructions will result in family members and others in the community being infected with COVID-19, including the Omicron variant,” he said. - Bernama