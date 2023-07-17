58% of plans processed in 2022 complied with fire safety regulations

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 58 per cent of the 21,300 architectural, mechanical and electrical plans processed by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in 2022 complied with safety regulations, said Local Government Development Ministry (housing and community well-being) deputy secretary-general Suhaimi Ali@Ahmad.

JBPM statistics showed that 12,355 (58 per cent) of the plans were approved while 8,945 plans (42 per cent) were rejected, he said at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Fire Safety Seminar organised by the department at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

“With regard to the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), 3,140 inspections were carried out in 2022, of which 2,803 (89.2 per cent) have been issued certificates.

“For buildings already in operation and classified as designated premises, there are 8,450 premises in Malaysia under nine categories. A total of 5,785 (68.46 per cent) have Fire Certificates (FC) and the rest have yet to comply for the FC under the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341),“ he said.

Suhaimi said it is critical for all parties, such as owners of premises, contractors, fire safety officers and technical agencies, to be diligent in ensuring that fire safety regulations are not neglected.

Suhaimi said today’s seminar, which was attended by more than 1,200 participants from companies around the Klang Valley, was the best platform to disseminate technical regulations and standards clearly.

He said the seminar also coincided with the National Fire and Rescue Policy (DKPN) Year 2021 to 2030.

Meanwhile, in a statement today on its statistics for Kuala Lumpur in 2022, JBPM said inspections were carried out at 1,016 premises, of which 600 obtained FCs.

The statement also said 4,319 fire hazard elimination inspections were carried out, with 5,695 fire hazard elimination notices issued to 433 premises which did not comply with fire safety regulations. -Bernama