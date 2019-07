KOTA KINABALU: Fifty–eight people were arrested for various drug–related offences in a week–long operation by the police here and in Inanam since last Friday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said 24 raids were conducted during which 1521.75 gm of syabu, worth RM187,762.50, were seized.

Those arrested were aged between 17 and 62 and they comprised 46 locals and 12 foreigners, he said in a statement here today.

He said the police would continue with efforts to eliminate drug abuse and urged those with information to contact the Kota Kinabalu police at 088–529220, 088–529211, Whatsapp 019–2182729 or through their Facebook. — Bernama