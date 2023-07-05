580 individuals detained for illegal online gambling since Jan 1

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested 580 individuals for their alleged involvement in online gambling via Op Dadu Khas in Johor from Jan 1 to May 6.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said all of them detained in 554 raids, were aged between 17 and 60. They comprised 562 shopkeepers with 18 found participating in the activities.

He said Tenaga Nasional Bhd also assisted by cutting off the electricity supply of 45 premises, while the licences of eight premises were cancelled after getting approval from the local authorities.

“Police also seized 606 mobile phones, seven tablets, six laptops and RM190,890 in cash. The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said the success of the operation was largely due to the intelligence carried out by Johor police and complaints from the public.

Those with information can contact the Johor police hotline at 07-221 2999 or 07-225 4677, he added. - Bernama