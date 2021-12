PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 5,806 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest number represented an increase of 367 cases from the new infections recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,644,027.

Meanwhile, hospital admission of Covid-19 patients nationwide has been trending down over the past week.

Utilisation of hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients is 36.8 per cent.