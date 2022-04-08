58,780 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 58,780 children aged between five and 11 in Malaysia have completed their Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,354,514 children in the same group or 38.2 per cent of their population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,856,360 individuals or 91.8 per cent have completed the vaccination and 2,956,063 or 95 per cent have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,899,713 individuals or 67.6 per cent of their population have received the booster dose, while 22,955,772 or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccine and 23,232,836 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 29,734 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, which comprised 15,374 as second doses, 10,639 as booster doses and 3,721 as first doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,101,615.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 36 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the country yesterday, with Selangor recording the highest number at nine, followed by Sarawak and Perak at five cases each, then Penang and Johor at four cases each.

Putrajaya and Terengganu recorded two cases each, while Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Pahang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan with one case each. - Bernama