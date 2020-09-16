59 Kapit, Song flood victims moved to relief centres

KUCHING: Two temporary relief centres (PPS) were opened today in the Kapit and Song districts to shelter 59 flood victims, said a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operations centre spokesperson.

Some 43 victims from Kapit were evacuated to the Kapit Stadium PPS and “are part of a group of 84 victims from 25 families affected by the flood in Kapit for several days”, the person said.

In Song, 16 victims from Rumah Kulleh were evacuated to the Sekolah Kebangsaan Nanga Embuau PPS.

The spokesperson said there are 44 flood victims in Song from 15 families. -Bernama