59 vaccination centres in N.Sembilan to open next month — MB

SEREMBAN: Another 59 vaccination centres (PPVs) in Negeri Sembilan are expected to begin operations by next month, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the opening of these additional PPVs was to facilitate the vaccination exercise, thus ensuring that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme runs well and smoothly.

“The PPVs are located in Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Jelebu. We hope the opening of more PPVs will allow more people to be vaccinated.

“So far, the vaccine administration to the people in the state still depends on the supply from the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement uploaded on his official Facebook account tonight.

In the meantime, Aminuddin urged all the people in Negeri Sembilan to register themselves as vaccine recipients through the MySejahtera application to expedite the creation of herd immunity and in turn, contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, 452,823 individuals or 53.31 percent of the state population have registered for the vaccination, he said.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 520 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 24,686. — Bernama