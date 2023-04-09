592 climbers to take part in Mount Tebu Climbathon Challenge

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 592 climbers will participate in the Mount Tebu Climbathon Challenge (MTCC’23) at Taman Eko Rimba Lata Belatan in Besut on Sept 9.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the second edition of the trail run event was organised by the Terengganu Backpackers Club in collaboration with the state government and the Terengganu State Forestry Department.

He said MTCC’23 is divided into three categories, namely Men’s and Women’s Open (Cengal); Terengganu Men’s and Women’s Closed (Meranti) and ‘Fun Run’ (Nyatuh).

“A total of RM19,300 in cash awaits climbers with the quickest time,” he said at the MTCC’23 press conference at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Razali said the organisation of MTCC’23 will be able to promote Mount Tebu as a prime destination for nature lovers and hikers, thus boosting the sport tourism industry in Terengganu.

In addition, he said 120 mountain guides trained by the Terengganu State Forestry Department can be mobilised to assist tourists or climbers.

“Those who want to climb Mount Tebu, which stands at a height of 1,039 metres, must first obtain a permit from the Forestry Office.

“The application must be made at least two weeks before the climbing date,” he said. -Bernama