PUTRAJAYA: More than 4,000 local and foreign visitors are expected to visit the exhibition on the fifth generation of mobile network, 5G at Putrajaya Corporation Complex from today to tomorrow.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Technology and Standards head Dr Ahmad Nasruddin Atiqullah Fakrullah said the response to the 5G exhibition was very encouraging.

“Even before the exhibition opened at 10am today, there was already a big crowd of school and university students gathering outside to check out the wonders of 5G,” he told reporters when met at the exhibition.

Ahmad Nasruddin also invited the people to see for themselves the future world linked with 5G technology.

There are 25 exhibitors displaying the technology via drone and artificial intelligence, facial recognition and docking station, hologram as well as Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) robotics.

“MCMC myMaker Fair Showcase is also held at a tent beside Dewan Seri Siantan, Putrajaya Corporation for the younger generation to experience 5G technology.

“This is to ensure our youths are ready to accept 5G,“ he said.

An observation by Bernama found a heavy downpour at about 2.30pm did not stop visitors from coming to the 5G exhibition site.

A visitor, S. Sathia Bama, 50, said rain did not break the spirit of the family to witness the fair as they did not want to miss this golden opportunity.

“We want to get to know the 5G technology,” she said when saying she was very impressed with the showcase especially the hologram technology. — Bernama