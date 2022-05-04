5G: Negotiations between Telcos and DNB still ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR: Negotiations between telecommunication companies (telcos) and Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) on a service agreement for the implementation of the country’s 5G network are still underway, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said that so far, all companies were still in the process of negotiating the price or value of equity offered.

“They (the companies) are given until June 30, 2022 to finalise their participation,” he said in a statement today.

As such, Annuar said an online portal report titled “Annuar Musa: Only TM and YTL have agreed to own an equity stake in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB)” dated May 2, was inaccurate.

Today, Bernama reported that only two telcos, namely Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd, have signed a service agreement with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) for the implementation of the country’s 5G network, so far. - Bernama