5G Rahmah package starts on Aug 31, Civil Servant Rahmah postpaid on Sept 16

PUTRAJAYA: The 5G Rahmah package with basic data plan specifications (device bundle) involving a smart phone priced not exceeding RM240 with postpaid plan as low as RM60 a month with a minimum data of 60 GB will be offered from Aug 31 to all Malaysians until December 31.

When launching the 5G Rahmah package here today, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil also announced the Civil Servant Rahmah postpaid package involving a rebate of RM10 a month for 12 months for postpaid package valued at RM60 and above starting on Sept 16.

He said the 5G Rahmah package launched today involved a selection of smart phone brands such as Samsung A14 5G or Honor 90 Lite 5G which have basic specifications under the 5G Rahmah package and telecommunication companies (telcos) are encouraged to provide even better offers.

“As an example, telcos can provide smart phones priced lower than RM240 or a monthly postpaid plan lower than RM60 or data quota higher than 60 GB a month,” he said.

According to him, it is learned that some telecommunications companies will be offering 5G Rahmah package for as low as RM35 for 100GB of data as well as a 5G device while some are also offering free device.

He said through the strategic cooperation of the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) with smart phone manufacturing companies such as Samsung and Honor, an additional 12 month warranty period will be given bringing the warranty period for 5G Rahmah package to 24 months which is the same period as the contract duration.

“The 5G Rahmah package is opened to all Malaysians without purchase limit,” he said.

In line with the Madani Economy framework, Fahmi also announced 5G Rahmah package offered to the first 100,000 customers from the B40 group will be eligible to receive a RM120 subsidy for the smart phone.

“For an example if the smart phone is priced at RM240 , customers will only need to pay RM120 for the smart phone. If the telco is offering smart phones lower than RM240 for example RM200, customers will then only need to pay RM80 after deducting the subsidy,” he said.

“The RM120 smart phone subsidy for first 100,000 customers from the B40 group is however only for one 5G Rahmah purchase. The second and subsequent device purchase under the package will remain at RM240,” he said.

For the Civil Servant Rahmah Postpaid incentive, Fahmi said the rebate offer is only for civil servants serving under the federal and state governments as well as local authorities subject to the terms of the telecommunications companies involved.

The incentive is divided into two categories namely civil servants who have just signed up for the postpaid package worth RM60 and above with any telco involved and civil servants who are subscribing to postpaid package valued at RM60 and above with any telco involved and the postpaid package is not tied to any contract.

Fahmi said the incentive does not apply to civil servants who subscribe to any group postpaid package through ministries, departments, agencies, clubs and associations because the group postpaid package already has a rebate.

He said the packages and incentives that were announced were a manifestation of the Unity Government’s concern and concept of love for the people in collaboration with five telecommunications service providers namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile) and YTL Communications (Yes) as well as phone manufacturing companies namely Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Honor Malaysia. -Bernama