JASIN: Rollout of 5G will most likely begin in the middle of next year for areas and industries that need it, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the rollout would not be state-centred but instead focused on priority areas.

“A pilot project was started in May, the preliminary report has been submitted to us. Now we are waiting for the full report after which I will bring it to the Cabinet.

“We need a national policy for the launch of 5G which most likely will be in the middle of next year. It is something that can happen but focused on areas and industries needing it,” he told a press conference after the launching of the Anjung Gapam Digital House here today.

The event was officiated by Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari. Also present were state Communications and Multimedia, NGOs, Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee and Telekom Malaysia Berhad chairman Rosli Man. — Bernama