5G rollout: Ministry will not entertain any form of lobbying - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pic) said today he will not entertain any form of lobbying in the implementation of 5G in Malaysia, regardless of whether they were based on foreign or local media reports.

He said for now, evaluation, discussion and research are being done regarding the direction of the 5G implementation and the ministry will not be affected by any lobbying efforts to secure network implementation contracts.

“If there are media outlets listening to my speech now, stop it, no more lobbying either through foreign or local media, enough. Give us the space to discuss until its conclusion.

“We will not entertain and we will not be swayed and neither will we be prejudiced. (You) can present five or 10 pages, I will not read even a single word. I have discussions that I need to carry out and I will stick to that,” he said when winding up the Supply Bill 2023 debate at Dewan Rakyat today.

Fahmi was responding to a question by Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) on whether the government intends to review the contract awarded to Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson and the financial implications if that was done and the contract awarded to another party.

Chong said his question was following an article published three days ago by the Financial Times titled ‘Huawei fights for role as Malaysia reviews 5G tender’.

Ericsson, prior to this, had asserted that its 5G contract with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) was won fairly, based on its leading and competitive solutions.

The 5G contract, according to DNB in July 2021, was awarded following the strictest standards of governance as advised and facilitated by EY Consulting, Ericsson said in a statement issued on March 4.

Earlier, Fahmi said the government is expected to announce the direction of the 5G network coverage by the end of March.

He said that since the discussion process and engagement session on the matter between the ministry and telecommunications companies, DNB and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) began, transparency aspects in the implementation of the project could be translated more effectively.

“As a government that upholds the concept of the rule of law, we also respect the sanctity of contract, if there is any contract that has been signed we will respect it,” he said.

Fahmi said the government has no obstacles if the authorities, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) felt there was a need to investigate the project in terms of governance.

“Investigate if there is a need, but on behalf of the ministry entrusted to manage and steer this process, we will ensure that it can be completed and Insya-Allah, we will announce it later,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, prior to this, said the government will review the country’s 5G network plans as it was not done transparently by the previous government and without a proper tender process. - Bernama