5G rollout will transform country’s digital economy: Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: The rollout of the fifth-generation (5G) network will transform the digital-based economy in the country, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

In this regard, he said institutions such as the Keluarga Malaysia Family Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) and the newly launched Mercu Ekonomi Digital (MEDi) needed to be further enhanced to support the digital-based economy.

“The 5G rollout is now much more challenging and this 5G application will transform the country’s economy...a fully digital-based economy.

“Therefore, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) cannot be in uncertainty because we need to popularise this digital economy,“ he told reporters after meeting the ministry’s staff in conjunction with the rebranding of K-KOMM here yesterday.

On Feb 22, Annuar said the rollout of the 5G network must be done accordingly to avoid losing potential investors.

The government had decided to maintain the implementation of the 5G network as a single wholesale network (SWN) and offer telecommunications companies an up to 70 per cent equity stake in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the Cabinet has agreed that the government, which now holds 100 per cent equity in DNB equity, will offer up to 70 per cent of the equity stake to Mobile Network Operator (MNO) telecommunications companies.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the rebranding of K-KOMM was implemented to avoid confusion between the ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Earlier, Annuar broke the fast with K-KOMM staff and presented donations to 18 orphans from the Al-Kausar orphanage. — Bernama