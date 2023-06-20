5G: Telcos set to announce good news end of this month - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Telecommunication companies (telcos) are set to announce several good news regarding the implementation of 5G networks in the country by the end of this month, said the Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Speaking at the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) monthly assembly here today, Fahmi said the telcos had already signed access agreements to enable them to provide 5G services.

“So, I hope that by the end of June, we will have some good and significant announcements from the telcos. They will be together with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and equity holders,” he said.

As of May, Fahmi said the 5G network coverage in Malaysia has reached 62.1 per cent and it was something to be proud of.

He said the meeting of the 5G task force co-chaired by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa was also held today to ensure that the implementation of the 5G network adheres to the stipulated guidelines.

Prior to this, Fahmi reportedly said that the government has decided to implement a dual 5G network once the current rollout under DNB has reached 80 per cent of populated areas.

He said the switch to the dual network model would be implemented based on terms which are consistent with global practices of offering multiple networks.

On the government’s decision for the bill on cyber security to be formulated immediately, Fahmi said the matter will be pursued by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), while the roles and functions of CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) will be clarified to avoid any overlap.

“This is important because every country needs a regulatory body for the cyber security industry. In Malaysia, we are moving towards that direction, and it will be coordinated with NACSA.

“We hope NACSA to be the regulatory body or the entity that takes over when the cyber security law is in place, while CSM plays an important role in ensuring cyber security in Malaysia,” he added.

On June 15, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the National Cyber ​​Security Committee has decided that a Cyber ​​Security Bill be drafted immediately to ensure all relevant aspects of legislation be finalised. -Bernama