KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,284 deaths from road accidents were recorded throughout the country last year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Although there was a drop in fatality, by 456 deaths compared to 6,740 in 2017, he said, it gave no comfort as the number of people killed in road accidents was still high.

“The Ministry has taken various measures to reduce the fatality rate. If we can, we would like to bring the number of deaths to zero” he told reporters after launching the Petronas Coffee Break campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

Also present at the launch was Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) Managing Director and CEO Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin.

Travellers can enjoy complimentary coffee and snacks at 150 participating PETRONAS stations nationwide on Feb 2 and 3, and on Feb 9 and 10. — Bernama