KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has successfully placed a total of 6,292 individuals back to work in various fields and industries since August, through a job search service under the Employment Insurance System (EIS).

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the job search service provided under the EIS was more people-friendly as it prioritised individual case management, where every job seeker was assisted by a dedicated officer.

“These officers will help to evaluate, as well as offer support, planning, career counselling and job matching services to help insurers get back to work as quickly as possible,“ he said when speaking at a ceremony to hand out full-fledged EIS benefits at Wisma Perkeso today.

He said so far, RM16.45 million in interim benefits had been disbursed by Socso to employees who lost employment and were eligible to receive interim relief.

“Since the EIS was introduced on Jan 1, 2018, up to Dec 14, 2018, the EIS has received interim relief requests from 22,268 workers who have lost their jobs,“ he added.

Those who lost their jobs from Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2018 were eligible to receive an interim aid of RM600 a month for a maximum of three months.

“However, for workers who have lost their jobs starting Dec 1, 2018 and have contributed a minimum of 11 months of contribution, are eligible for full-fledged benefits such as job search allowance, early re-employment allowance and reduced income allowance,“ he said.

Therefore, Mahfuz said to continue receiving the full-fledged benefits for the second, third and subsequent months, the insured person is required to continue actively seeking employment by registering at any job portal or directly approaching employers or participating in interview programmes organised by Socso.

“I would like to remind those who have lost their jobs to apply for EIS assistance online at www.perkeso.gov.my or visit any of the 54 Socso offices nationwide.

“EIS claims must be submitted within 60 days from the date of loss of employment,“ he said.

He said the manufacturing sector recorded the highest number of job losses at 7,138 persons (32.1%), followed by the construction sector (1,933 persons – 8.7%) and financial sector (1,754 persons – 7.9%).

Mahfuz said the clerical and support staff category saw the most number of job losses, namely 4,089 (18.4%), followed by sales and services (3,807 – 17.1%) and professional staff (3,671 – 16.5%).

Mahfuz said those who are currently receiving the EIS and have yet to get a new job should report to Socso to qualify to make claims for subsequent months.

At the function, Socso presented first-month EIS assistance ranging between RM1,700 to RM3,160 to the first batch of 25 individuals, depending on their monthly contribution rate.

In addition, 376 vacancies in various categories of jobs were offered to help job seekers gain employment through the Mini Job Hunt 2.0 programme held in conjunction with the ceremony today. — Bernama