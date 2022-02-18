6 arrested for drug trafficking

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police arrested six individuals including a couple around Kuala Langat and Klang on Monday (Feb 14), for drug trafficking in the Klang Valley.

Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief ACP Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah said in the first case, they arrested four men, including an Indonesian illegal immigrant, in three raids that started at 2 pm at the parking lot of an apartment in Bandar Saujana Putra, Jenjarom. Kuala Langat.

“Police first arrested a local man and the suspect led them to an apartment in the same area where police arrested another local and an Indonesian in the house.

“Police found eight transparent plastic packets of suspected heroin weighing 3.62 kilogrammes (kg) and two transparent plastic packets of pills suspected to be ecstasy weighing 5 kg. Also recovered were materials and equipment to process drugs,“ he said at a press conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters today.

Ahmad Jefferi said they arrested another local man by the roadside in Banting at 6.30 pm after the arrest of the three men.

In the second case, he said a police team from South Klang CID arrested a local couple by the roadside near a supermarket in the Bukit Tinggi area, Klang at 9.10 pm.

Following the arrest of the 29-year-old man and the 33-year-old woman, they found four transparent plastic packets containing 51.5 grammes of syabu and two aluminum foils containing 10 pills suspected to be eramin 5.

“The male suspect then took police to a Perodua Kancil car parked at an apartment in Bandar Bestari, Klang, where they found 12 transparent plastic packets containing suspected heroin weighing 5.18 kg; one plastic bag containing 1.08 kg of suspected syabu and 250 aluminum foils containing 7,500 eramin 5 pills weighing 2.09 kg.

“The man, who is also a contractor for an electricity company, has criminal and drug records and he was tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ahmad Jefferi said the total value of drugs seized in the two cases was RM521,263.02 apart from two cars and jewellery seized worth RM80,350.

He said all the suspects were remanded for seven days from Feb 15 to 21 and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama