6 charged with raping, grooming 13-year-old girl

KUALA KANGSAR: Six men including two teenagers were charged in the Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court here today with raping and grooming a 13-year-old girl, last month.

The accused Muhammad Zul Haikal Rashidi, 19, Muhammad Safaran Nurhan Suhaimi, 19, Muhammad Fakrul Nakimi Hussein, 29, Muhammad Saifullah Md Senapi, 21, Razaimi Md Nor, 49 and Noordin Mat Ramli, 59, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them separately before Judge Rohaida Ishak.

Muhammad Safaran Nurhan, Muhamad Fakhrul Nakimi, and Muhammad Saifullah were charged with raping the girl in a room in a house in Kampung Simpang Perak Air Panas, Pengkalan Hulu here between 12.30am and 5pm on Feb 7.

Muhammad Zul Haikal was charged with two counts of raping the victim at the same place between 11.10pm and 1.25pm on Feb 6 and at 4.45pm on Feb 7.

All the accused were charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

In addition Noordin was charged with child grooming without physical contact at the same place at 11.10pm on Feb 6.

The offence under Section 15 (a) (i) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 punishable under Section 15 of the same act, provides a maximum jail term of 10 years or fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both, if convicted.

Razaimi was also slapped with two counts of child grooming with both sexual and non-physical contact at the same location between 9pm and 5pm on Feb 6 and 7.

The offences framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 provides for a 20-year prison term with whipping, upon conviction.

The court allowed Muhammad Zul Haikal and Razaimi bail of RM8,000 with two sureties each while the other four accused were each allowed bail of RM7,000 with two sureties with the additional condition that they refrain from harrassing the victim until the case is completed.

Judge Rohaida set April 19 for mention.

The six accused were represented by lawyer Ranjit Singh while deputy public prosecutor Afiqa Liyana Rozman prosecuted. — Bernama