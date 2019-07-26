6 enforcement officers from Penang RTD to be charged today

BUTTERWORTH: The final six out of the 18 enforcement officers from the Penang Road Transport Department will be charged with allegedly protecting lorry drivers who violated traffic laws, at the sessions court here today.

All of them were alleged to have solicited bribes from a transport company’s director as an inducement not to take action against the company’s errant lorry drivers.

They were among 18 RTD enforcement officers to be charged in stages for the alleged offence beginning Wednesday.

As of yesterday, 11 RTD enforcement officers including a woman and a former Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) personnel pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya when asked whether there will be more arrests after this, said she could not provide information because she did not want to the investigation to be interrupted.

“We urge the media to understand this as this is a syndicate-related case and we do not want to jeopardise the investigation,” she said during her working visit to Penang on Tuesday. - Bernama