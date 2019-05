KUALA LUMPUR: Six policemen and two Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) personnel have been detained by city police for extorting RM200,000 from a money changer yesterday.

The six police personnel, not including an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), are from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of a district police station in Selangor.

“The extortion took place at a money changer outlet at Bangunan Cahaya Suria in the city. The enforcement personnel comprising 10 men initiated a raid at noon after they were tipped off that the outlet was facing issues with licensing and paper work.

“The branch owner for the outlet was not in the premises during the raid. After questioning the staff in the outlet, the seven individuals extorted RM200,000 in cash from the staff,“ a source said.

The enforcement personnel then left the scene.

“The owner lodged a police report on the same day after learning of the incident. He also checked with police and BNM on the non-existent raid,“ added the source.

Dang Wangi district police initiated an operation and picked up nine individuals from last night until today.

The police officer with ASP rank is being sought by the city police and is believed to be hiding at the moment.

The case is being investigated under extortion.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim was unreachable for comments.

This incident came after five policemen recently chased, assaulted and held a 50-year-old private school teacher at gunpoint.

The victim also lost more than RM8,000 that the patrolmen extorted from him.

Federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Commissioner Datuk Zamri Yahya said his department is investigating the case for breach of conduct and standard operating procedures.