6 suspects remanded over alleged kidnapping of businessman in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of six suspects have been placed under remand for 10 days since Saturday (Dec 5) to assist with investigations into the kidnapping of a businessman and his wife in Jitra, Kedah on Nov 30.

Federal police Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) in a statement yesterday said all six suspects aged between 24 to 58 were detained from Dec 1-4.

According to Huzir, the two victims were abducted at their house in Jitra and taken to another location in Kedah before the kidnappers demanded a ransom of RM2 million.

Huzir said on Dec 1, the victim’s family paid RM250,000 in ransom to the kidnappers, but the kidnappers released the victims after the family could not pay the remaining amount.

He said the police began a four-day hunt for the suspects the same day, and managed to recover some cash and jewellery believed to be part of the ransom paid.-Bernama