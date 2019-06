JOHOR BARU: Heavy rain failed to stop 60,000 people from all walks of life from attending the open house of the Sultan of Johor today.

Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris warmly welcomed the public to Istana Pasir Pelangi.

The visitors began gathering at the main gate of the palace from as early as 9am.

Some families arriving in colour-coordinated baju raya came prepared with umbrellas in case it rained and it was the right decision.

Among the dignitaries at the open house were several corporate leaders and captains of industry, including Berjaya Corp Bhd founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith personally welcomed and greeted the visitors.

Also present were Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and other members of the royal family.