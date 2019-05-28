60 containers of contaminated plastic waste to be sent back

PORT KLANG: Malaysia will ship back 3,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste, Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said today.

About 450 metric tonnes of the waste in 10 containers will be shipped back immediately to their country of origin, while another 50 containers will be inspected.

The 10 containers originated from Australia, United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China and Bangladesh. This is in addition to the 5 containers sent back to Spain on 29th April.

“Garbage is traded under the pretext of recycling. Malaysians are forced to suffer poor air quality due to open burning of plastics which leads to health hazard, polluted rivers, illegal landfills and other related problems,“ she said at a press conference after inspecting the containers at Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd today.