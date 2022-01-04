60 DBKL, PPj personnel mobilised for flood relief mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixty personnel from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) were mobilised for flood relief missions in Segamat, Johor and Melaka.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix) said they had been in the two states since yesterday to coordinate and organise work with the district and state disaster management teams.

A Disaster Operations Control Centre to manage immediate assistance to flood evacuees has also been opened, he said in a statement here today.

“For the mission in Segamat, DBKL mobilised a big boat, two four-wheel-drive vehicles, two vans and five lorries, while in Melaka, PPj deployed six four-wheel-drive vehicles, a lorry, several small boats, cleaning equipment such as 15 units of water jets, three water pumps and three blue hoses,” he added.

Shahidan said apart from the relief, rescue and post-flood clean-up operations, the team will also distribute food baskets to flood victims in the affected areas.

He added that the number of volunteers from various agencies under his ministry would be increased from time to time according to the current needs and circumstances. — Bernama