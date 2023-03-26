60 evacuated due to floods in Taiping

IPOH: A total of 60 people from 14 families were evacuated to a relief centre after their houses were affected due to rising floodwaters in Taiping last night.

A spokesman for the District Disaster Management Committee said in a statement that the relief centre was opened at 9.12 pm at the Sungai Relong community hall to house flood victims from Kampung Sungai Relong and Kampung Baru Batu 5.

“The flood was the result of continuous heavy rain which lasted for two hours and involved low-lying housing areas,“ it said, adding that it is not raining now, and several agencies and rescue teams have been deployed at the respective locations.

Meanwhile, eight victims were stranded in Gunung Liang, Tanjung Malim while carrying out hiking activities.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, in a statement, said the department had deployed a team from the Tanjung Malim Fire and Rescue Station to the location after receiving an emergency call at 5.35 pm.

He added that the victims managed to come down safely with the help of the firemen as well as the Slim Village Volunteer Fire Brigade at 9.35 pm. - Bernama