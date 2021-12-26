60 issued compounds for PPN SOP violations in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 60 customers at an entertainment outlet in the Danga Utama Trade Centre, here, were issued compounds for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief, ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid, said the entertainment outlet, which was operating without a licence, was raided by a team of officers and members of the Criminal Investigation Division for Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies (D7) at 12.45 am today.

She said when the police entered the premises, customers were partying with music blaring.

“The manager of the entertainment outlet also failed to produce an entertainment licence, and all the customers were found to have violated the SOPs,” she said in a statement here today.

Rupiah added that all local customers, comprising 39 men and 21 women, aged 19 to 64, as well as the manager and three employees of the premises, were issued a compound of RM1,000 each, according to Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.

She said the case was also being investigated in accordance with Section 6 (2) of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment. — Bernama