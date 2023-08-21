60 Kolej Komuniti Miri students receive Rahmah food baskets

MIRI: Sixty Kolej Komuniti Miri students received Bakul Rahmah (Rahma food baskets) amounting to RM5,000 here today.

The donations in the form of basic and daily necessities consisting of rice, cooking oil, biscuits, mihun, sugar, flour, milo, soy sauce, sardines, instant noodles and also tea were presented by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Senator Fuziah Salleh (pix).

According to Fuziah, the Bakul Rahmah donation was made possible by several statutory and voluntary bodies including Yayasan Persatuan Islam Malaysia (Yapeim), Persatuan Pengusaha-Pengusaha Stesen Minyak Shell Miri,, Palmer Sdn Bhd, Upmills Sdn Bhd, Everise Supermarket and Pioneer Trading Sdn Bhd.

“The ministry hopes that more industry parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), corporate figures, philanthropists and individuals can join the ministry in mobilising energy in efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty and further make this Bakul Rahmah Programme a success,“ she said at the handover ceremony.

She said since Jan 11, the ministry has introduced Bakul Rahmah as one of the main programmes to help ease the cost of living for people across the country.

The main objective of Rahmah’s implementation is to help the needy regardless of race, ethnicity and religion with the implementation mechanism being corporate social responsibility (CSR) and not having any allocation from the ministry or government.

The ministry, she said, is very grateful to all parties who are actively helping it in helping the target groups.

She also welcomed donations from all parties to help those in need, especially victims of natural disasters such as landslides and floods. -Bernama