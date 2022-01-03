60 Perak media practitioners to receive booster shots at PCSH

IPOH: About 60 media practitioners from 13 agencies in Perak are scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH) vaccination centre (PPV) here.

PCSH chief executive officer Nicholas Chan said the dispensing of the booster shots would be administered in stages over three days from today.

“Among the media agencies involved are NSTP, BERNAMA, Utusan Malaysia, The Star, Sinar Harian, Suara Perak, RTM, TV3, Malay Mail, Astro Awani and Al Hijrah,“ he said when met by reporters here today.

In this regard, Nicholas said today the hospital has been receiving about 400 people daily for COVID-19 booster shots.

He said most of those who came for the booster shots comprised individuals in their 40’s.

“The hospital has been getting very encouraging response from the people ever since the Health Ministry announced that there was no need to wait after six months for the booster shot as the Omicron variant is quite worrying now,” he said.

He said the hospital had dispensed vaccine shots to 40,300 recipients including the booster shot since the hospital PPV began operation on May 31 last year. - Bernama