60% saving with My30 compared to My100

KUALA LUMPUR: The My30 unlimited travel pass by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) offers 60 per cent savings as compared to the My100, says Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran.

He said maximum savings could be enjoyed by all Malaysians by subscribing to the monthly pass from June 15 to Dec 31 this year.

“At only RM1 per day, they can use all Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rail Transit (MRT), KL Monorail trains and Rapid KL stage buses in the Klang Valley without limit for a month.

“This product (My30) also serves to boost the economy. With the savings, consumers can utilise the money (elsewhere) to revive the country’s economy. With only RM30, they can move anywhere. The travelling and the spending can futher propel the economy,” he said during Bernama Radio’s programme Jendela Fikir, here, today.

He said the monthly pass was designed to help those who were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In response to a question, he said Prasarana also allowed children under 12 years to use its transport services as long as they had valid tickets.

“Parents are reminded to take care of their children’s safety. Self-control is very important,” he said, adding that Prasarana was carrying out the sanitisation process on a daily basis and its officers were also monitoring users compliance to the standard operating procedure set by the government. - Bernama