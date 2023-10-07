60 students awarded Taiwan scholarships

PETALING JAYA: Sixty Malaysian students have been awarded the Education Ministry Taiwan Scholarship (MTS) and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (HES) this year to pursue academic degrees or short-term Mandarin courses in Taiwan.

Its representative Phoebe Yeh said 23 students were awarded the HES while recipients of the MTS increased from 20 in 2017 to 37 this year.

“Among the 37 MTS recipients who will pursue degrees in Taiwanese universities, five will undertake doctoral programmes, 24 Master’s degrees and eight undergraduate courses.

“Each MTS recipient will be offered tuition and miscellaneous expenses of NT$40,000 (RM6,000) each semester and a monthly living allowance ranging between NT$15,000 (RM2,239) and NT$20,000 (RM3,000).

“The recipients of HES will get a monthly stipend of NT$25,000 (RM3,780) a month for the duration of their course.”

More than 100 scholarship recipients and their families attended a presentation ceremony held by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia recently.

Yeh said the Taiwanese Education Ministry has been offering scholarships since 2004 to encourage outstanding Malaysian students to pursue degrees or learn Mandarin in Taiwan.

“For the past 19 years, hundreds of scholarship recipients have graduated from Taiwan’s universities or Mandarin centres and excelled in various fields.

“Malaysian students have always performed well and we hope the awardees will expand their knowledge and broaden their horizons during their time in Taiwan.”

She said the skills and expertise they gain in Taiwan will enable them to excel in their professions and serve as a bridge for enhancing bilateral relationships.

Yeh said Taiwan’s competitiveness has increased and it is now placed sixth among 64 economies in the World Competitiveness Rankings by the International Institute for Management Development.

“Higher education in Taiwan is renowned for research and development, industry–academia collaboration and pioneering development in semiconductors, information technology and cultural and creative design industries.

“We focus on scientific research and practical application of knowledge. These have received high recognition from students worldwide.”

Taiwan is also increasing the number of university courses taught in English, while

the government’s effort to establish a Muslim-friendly environment has attracted many international students to enrol for full-time degree courses or learn Mandarin.

For more information on the scholarships and study options in Taiwan, please visit the Education Division website at https://www.edutwmy.com