KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has planted some 600,000 trees in the capital since 2010 to reduce the rate of greenhouse gas emissions, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said today.

He said the number was far beyond the original target of planting a total of 100,000 trees by 2020.

“This shows DBKL’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Kuala Lumpur by up to 70% by 2030 and it is a matter to be proud of in implementing the low-carbon initiative.

“In addition, the tree planting programme carried out today is also a move by the government to make Kuala Lumpur a Sustainable Tropical City by 2020 through the Greening KL programme and the Kuala Lumpur Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030,“ he said when met during a tree planting programme at Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi here.

More than 50 trees from seven species, including ‘keruing neram’ (Dipterocarpus oblongifolius Bl), ‘keruing kertas’ (Dipterocarpus chartaceus) and ‘beruas’ (Garcinia hombroniana) contributed by the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department were planted today.

Nor Hisham said DBKL was currently planting trees according to the respective parliamentary constituencies, with the location being Taman Tasik Danau Kota. - Bernama