608 pub and nightclub goers nabbed for breaching SOP

PETALING JAYA: A total of 608 pub and nightclub goers were penalised for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Another 27 who attended a private party were also held, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

They were among 763 individuals who were nabbed for breaching the SOP on Sunday. Of this number, 17 were remanded while 746 were issued compounds.

Others were found not wearing face masks, operating businesses beyond permitted hours or involved in activities that make social distancing difficult.

A total of 2,699 task force teams were deployed nationwide, involving 11,862 personnel who conducted checks on 3,868 supermarkets, 4,939 restaurants, 1,462 hawkers, 1,158 factories, 3,500 banks and 657 government agencies.

“They also monitored 1,094 land transport terminals, 203 water or sea transport terminals and 135 air terminals,“ he said.

On Ops Benteng, to crack down undocumented migrants, 79 roadblocks were set up.

A total of 71 foreigners who were without proper documents and a smuggler were arrested in a joint operation.

Ismail Sabri said 28,508 individuals who had arrived at KLIA from July 24 to Sept 13 had been screened for Covid-19.

They were placed in 73 hotels and eight training institutes and private learning institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“Of that figure, 10,359 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 69 are being treated at hospitals. A total of 18,080 individuals have been discharged and returned home,“ he said.