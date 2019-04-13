61% voter turnout in Rantau by-election as of 2pm

SEREMBAN: Up to 61% of the 20,793 ordinary voters have exercised their rights as of 2pm in the Rantau state by-election today.

Based on Bernama inspections of several of the 14 polling stations, the voting process went smoothly since 8am with the help of the Election Commission (EC) staff.

The voters’ movement was also assisted by various facilities provided by the EC such as wheelchairs and buggies.

Three of the candidates of the by-election were among the early birds at polling stations here, namely, independent candidate, R. Malarvizhi and Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chung Hua, while Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram cast his vote at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Rantau, before they visited other polling stations.

Another independent candidate, Mohd Nor Yassin, who did not vote in the polls, also visited several polling centres since early morning.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun visited three polling centres, namely, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Bandar Seri Sendayan, Taman Angsamas community hall and Sekolah Kebangsaan Nyatoh – to check on the voting process there.

Azhar expressed his disappointment with the political parties’ supporters’ lack of discipline as there were several ‘barongs’ (booths) erected near the polling centres.

However, he said, the EC had instructed such activities to be stopped immediately and thus far there was no report of any commotion or scuffles.

He was also optimistic that the 70% target of voter turnout would be achieved before all polling stations closed at 5.30pm.

The Rantau by-election was called after the Federal Court dismissed an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside an Election Court (EC) decision to declare his victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) null and void. — Bernama