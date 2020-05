PETALING JAYA: A suspect who allegedly assaulted a female Food Panda delivery rider at Bandar Puteri, Puchong on Monday is expected to be charged for insulting the modesty of a woman and causing hurt.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said yesterday that after concluding the probe, investigators received instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to charge the 61-year-old man for the offences under Section 323 for allegedly causing hurt and Section 509 for allegedly making a lewd gesture, both provisions under the Penal Code.

He said a police report was also lodged by the man and investigations are ongoing.

Fadzil said following the incident, there were several allegations made against the police in the social media claiming the case was not being investigated.

He said spreading such fake news is a crime and action can be taken against those responsible under laws of the Penal Code and Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Two footages related to the case went viral on Tuesday, showing a man kicking the 26-year-old female Food Panda rider.

The rider, who tries to avoid the man’s attack, falls on the road but gets up quickly only to have her attacker continue lunging and kicking her again.

In a second video, an unidentified man takes a video of the alleged attacker claiming he had kicked the delivery rider and was trying to escape.

The footage which was taken at the compound of a gated restaurant also showed the man’s car.