PETALING JAYA: A total of 612 individuals were nabbed for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), of which 604 were issued compounds and eight remanded.

The violations included defying the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as not wearing face masks (156), failure to adhere to social distancing (145), failure to provide devices or record customers’ details (134), and being in entertainment venues that are not suppoed to be operating (96).

“The three states with the total highest number of individuals compounded for not following the SOP are Kuala Lumpur (229), Selangor (162) and Perak (64),“ Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a news conference today.

