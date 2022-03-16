613 illegal telecommunication towers built in Selangor over past 10 years

SHAH ALAM: A total of 613 telecommunication towers have been identified to have been illegally built in Selangor over the past 10 years, the State Assembly was told today.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the number was obtained from the report on the Periodic Monitoring Operation and Site Audit carried out by the state government through its local authorities, with the cooperation from Yakin Telesel Sdn Bhd (YTSB), late last year.

“The state government will, among others, lose a revenue of RM1.2 million a year if no actions were taken about this,” he said in reply to Wong Siew Ki (PH-Balakong) who wanted to know the number of illegal telecommunication towers in the state, the effects on the state government’s revenue and actions taken about it.

Ng said enforcement action would be taken by the local authorities, starting with the issuance of demolition notice to the owners of the illegal telecommunication tower, by March 31 at the latest

Speaking to reporters at the lobby. Ng elaborated that most of the owners had built the towers without going through the proper process, including seeking residents’ opinions and a technical review from the relevant departments.

When asked why no action was taken against them before, he said: “Before any action can be taken against the telecommunication companies, we have to ensure that the telecommunication network will not be affected and we have to provide a suitable alternative.” — Bernama