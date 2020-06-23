614 flood victims sent to evacuation centres in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims in the state increased slightly this morning with 614 people placed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) compared to 607 last night.

Chairman of the state Health and Environment Committee, R.Vidyananthan as of 8 a.m. today, the victims comprising members of 156 families in Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian, were at 10 PPS.

He said there was a slight increase in the number of victims evacuated to the PPS in Muar and Batu Pahat last night, while there was no change in the number in Pontian.

“As of this morning, 229 people from 64 families are at four PPS in Muar, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Nawi, SK Orang Kaya Ali, SK Batu 18 and SK Parit Bulat, while 183 people from 39 families are at three PPS in Batu Pahat - at SK Peserai, Sekolah Agama 3 Serangkai and SK 3 Serangkai,“ he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said in Pontian, a total of 202 people from 53 families were at three PPS - SK Seri Bukit Panjang, SK Seri Bunian and SK Kampung Melayu Raya.

Several districts in the state were flooded since Saturday when low-lying areas were inundated due to heavy rains and high tide.

Meanwhile, there has been non-stop heavy rains in several districts since 6 a.m. today. -Bernama