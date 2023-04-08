619 doctors offered permanent positions in Sarawak

SERIAN: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has so far offered 619 doctors permanent positions to serve in Sarawak, said Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said of the total, 395 have reported for duty, 50 have rejected the offer, and 70 have yet to respond to the offer letters.

“The permanent positions were offered to overcome the shortage of doctors in government hospitals and clinics in the state,” he said when visiting the new Siburan Health Clinic construction site in Pekan Siburan, here, today.

Lukanisman said the construction of the new Siburan Health Clinic is expected to be completed by October of this year, and that the facility is scheduled to be operational next year.

Meanwhile, he said repair work on six out of 36 dilapidated health clinics in Sarawak had been completed, while the remaining 30 were still in the implementation phase, involving a total allocation of RM8.5 million.

“By December 2023, we are confident that all these projects will be completed and we are adding more dilapidated clinics to the list for 2024,” he said. -Bernama