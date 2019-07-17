62 Chinese headmen appointed for new villages

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixty two village development officers (PKP) with the role of penghulu (headman) have been appointed to manage the development and welfare of Chinese new villages.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said even though the post of PKP are political appointments, they are nevertheless civil servants on contract of service and need to adhere to government circulars and policies.

“In simple language, they are called Chinese penghulu (headman) and each of them would be assigned to look after seven to 10 new villages with allocations for community activities.

“We also have guidelines for them to implement programmes focusing on promoting community economic activities involving youths apart from programmes on maintaining cleanliness and the sustainability of their respective areas,” she said when speaking at a Meeting with PKP at the Temporary Parliament Building today.

At a media conference later, Zuraida said all of them would be attending a two-day course at the ministry’s training centre in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang to be briefed on management and administration matters.

She said the appointment comprised 30% women and are academically qualified and can speak Bahasa Melayu.

Among the states with the most Chinese village PKPs are Perak (14), Johor (10), Pahang (9) and Kedah (6). - Bernama